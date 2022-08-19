Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 1,318,211 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 383.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Union Pacific worth $454,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

UNP traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.24. 22,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,404. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.46.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

