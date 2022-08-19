Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,048 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Hilton Worldwide worth $153,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.54. 14,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

