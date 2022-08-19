Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.90% of First Horizon worth $112,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 192,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

