Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,451 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 2.30% of Fiserv worth $1,517,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.99. 43,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

