Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,316,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
DHR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.59. 24,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
