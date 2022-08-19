Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,316,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.59. 24,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

