Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Applied Materials worth $931,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. 358,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

