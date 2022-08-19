Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $137,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cable One by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cable One by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock traded down $15.37 on Friday, hitting $1,321.60. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,635. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,330.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.83.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,037 shares of company stock worth $1,373,959 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

