Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 853,784 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $733,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.94. 790,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

