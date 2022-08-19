Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,303,253 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Synopsys worth $203,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.50. 35,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

