Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 1,008,054 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,054 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $696,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,729,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,498,000 after buying an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $163.20. The stock had a trading volume of 123,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,796. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

