Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 19,180 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $246,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.00. 4,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.62 and its 200 day moving average is $330.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

