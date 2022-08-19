Parnassus Investments LLC Takes $168.24 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,607,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,240,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.78% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,682. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
