Parnassus Investments LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 936,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,948,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.96. 14,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,512. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.44 and a 200 day moving average of $559.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,570. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.