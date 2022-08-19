Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,381 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $183,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 693.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 24.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $14,487,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in KLA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 17,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.24. 21,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,056. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.02 and its 200 day moving average is $347.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

