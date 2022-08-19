Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.35. Approximately 2,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Parsons Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Parsons’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

