Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 13,203 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.82% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

