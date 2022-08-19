Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,870. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

