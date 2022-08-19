Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

