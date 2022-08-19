Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.46. 573,729 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

