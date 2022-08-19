Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.92. The stock had a trading volume of 158,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

