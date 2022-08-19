Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.