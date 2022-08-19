Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 7,021 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,037 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.9 %

FCX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. 252,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,813,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

