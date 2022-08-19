Pax Dollar Hits Market Cap of $945.68 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.68 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000188 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.