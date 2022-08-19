Pax Dollar Hits Market Cap of $945.68 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.68 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00053439 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
