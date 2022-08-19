Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost Sells 185 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Paylocity to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
