Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost Sells 185 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Paylocity to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

