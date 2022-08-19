Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYO. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Payoneer Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 668.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $122,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,837 shares of company stock worth $1,644,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.