PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

