Penguin Finance Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00788259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Penguin Finance
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Penguin Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penguin Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.