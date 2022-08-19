Peony (PNY) Price Down 41% This Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $5,245.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 321,680,196 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.