PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

