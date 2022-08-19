PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.12. 69,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

