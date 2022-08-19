Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 2,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,149. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.