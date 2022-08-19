Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $83.81. 151,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,915. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Perficient

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.