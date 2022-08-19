Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.44.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Articles

