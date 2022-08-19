Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.44.
NYSE PFGC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
