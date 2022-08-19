PERI Finance Price Down 2.8% This Week (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $827,035.09 and $476,204.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00800904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PERI Finance Coin Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PERI Finance
Receive News & Updates for PERI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.