Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker Sells 1,343 Shares of Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) Director Jerome T. Walker sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $12,073.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,427.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

