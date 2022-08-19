Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.08

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.08 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 109.12 ($1.32). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.22), with a volume of 820,184 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petra Diamonds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £196.14 million and a P/E ratio of 300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.20.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor acquired 13,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($17,593.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

