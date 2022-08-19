Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.14

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 4920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Pharming Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

