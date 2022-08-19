PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.58. Approximately 106,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 482,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.32.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.