PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.93 and last traded at $98.14. Approximately 78,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 68,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.91.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.