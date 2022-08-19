Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of -0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 222.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

