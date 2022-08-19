Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of -0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
