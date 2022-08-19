Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 105.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $77.99. 12,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

