Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $316.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $334.00 to $316.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

PXD opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

