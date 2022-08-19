Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %
PPSI opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.06. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.43.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.