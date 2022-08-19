Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %

PPSI opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.06. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

