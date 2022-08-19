Piper Sandler Boosts Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target to $2.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.96.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.24.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

