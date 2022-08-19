Pitbull Trading 14% Lower This Week (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Pitbull has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $29.56 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00803287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pitbull Coin Profile

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

