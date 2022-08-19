PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 81.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $4,595.18 and approximately $92.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 339.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.27 or 0.99941453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00215451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00132848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00241846 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005314 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

