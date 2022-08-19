Playcent Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $424,304.22 and $28,595.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00033095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00077569 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

