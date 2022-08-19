Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. 2,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

