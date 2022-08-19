PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

PLx Pharma Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.83. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

