PolkaFoundry (PKF) Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $240,947.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,120.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077962 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

